|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
WWE
Audio Released from Paige - Alberto El Patron Incident at Orlando Airport on Sunday
By Marc Middleton
Jul 10, 2017 - 7:24:26 PM
As heard above, TMZ has released audio from the reported domestic violence incident with GFW Impact World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron and Paige at the Orlando airport on Wednesday. TMZ notes that the audio was recorded by a huge wrestling fan, who recognized the couple as they were arguing.
The audio opens with Del Rio calling for the cops to be called. Paige then said, "just stay out of my life. Leave me the fuck along. I'm trying to get away from you."
Del Rio can be heard saying he's pressing charges against Paige and "you are pressing charges against yourself." Paige said, "All the time. Yes, you deserve it. You deserve [inaudible]"
Paige continued, "press charges... press charges... it gets me the fuck away from you. It gets me the fuck away from you."
Alberto then said he was following Paige. The fan said, "Don't follow her. I'm a huge fan, by the way. I never thought that..." Del Rio said, "You're not gonna let her go. Call the police. She assaulted me. She needs to be arrested.... We got into a fight at the restaurant."
As noted, Alberto was being investigated by the Orlando Police for domestic violence. It was reported that he "roughed up a female companion" in the terminal and police were called when things escalated. He was not arrested.
Paige gave the following explanation on Twitter earlier today:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Audio Released from Paige - Alberto El Patron Incident at Orlando Airport on Sunday
Awards Segment, Brock Lesnar and More Confirmed for Tonight's WWE RAW
Paige Comments on Alberto El Patron's Domestic Incident at Orlando Airport
WWE 2K18 Video Game Confirmed for Nintendo Switch
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Great Balls of Fire Fallout, Brock Lesnar, WWE 2K18, More
Matt Hardy Gets Stitches (Video), Fans on Roman Reigns - Braun Strowman, The Miz - RAW Talk
Dixie Carter In Trailer for Tonight's WWE 24, Emma on Alexa Bliss Retaining, Fans on John Cena
Tye Dillinger Invites The Miz to SmackDown, Sheamus & Cesaro PPV Note, Neville Video
Heath Slater and Curt Hawkins React to GBOF Match, Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins, Punjabi Prison
Enzo Amore Helped Backstage (Video), Dana Brooke on Her Talk with Emma, David Otunga