Asuka vs. Emma Alternate Footage, WWE SmackDown Social Media Score, The Ultimate Warrior
Oct 25, 2017 - 9:05:21 PM
- WWE posted this alternative footage from Asuka's win over Emma on this week's RAW:



- This week's WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind This Is Us. SmackDown had 127,000 interactions on Twitter with 28,000 unique authors, up from last week's 110,000 interactions and 26,000 authors. SmackDown also had 61,000 Facebook interactions with 41,000 unique authors last night, down from last week's 72,000 interactions and 49,000 authors.

- WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior tweeted the following on her late husband, WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior, making his WWE TV debut 30 years ago today. Warrior defeated jobber Terry Gibbs on the October 25th episode of Wrestling Challenge.




