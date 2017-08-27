LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Asuka's Potential Main Roster Debut Date, Roman Reigns Names His Preferred Future WrestleMania Opponents, Seth Rollins Reveals Why "Burn It Down" Was Added To His Theme Song
By The Doc
Aug 27, 2017 - 1:28:17 PM


-According to The Pro Wrestling Sheet, Asuka's rumored debut date is the Raw exclusive pay-per-view, TLC, in October.

-Roman Reigns, in a recent interview, was asked about who he would ideally like to face at WrestleManias in the future. He initially named John Cena and Brock Lesnar, but then said he would like to end his career in a WrestleMania main-event against Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

"I’d love to wrestle The Shield," Reigns stated. "If there’s any way I want to go out is we just implode in the main event of WrestleMania and we’re just all gone."

-As a guest on a podcast hosted by Sam Roberts, Seth Rollins revealed that Vince McMahon's annoyance was the primary reason why "Burn it Down" was added to The Architect's theme song recently.

"Vince [didn’t] like that pause," Rollins said in reference to the few seconds of silence in between the initial section of the theme and the main section. "I’m like, he’s been hearing this same music for 3 years, what are we talking about. They played like 5 different little things. 3 of them were like soundbites…. One of them actually said ‘Kingslayer’ but it was very seductive….The ‘Burn it Down’ was the best option available so it was like yeah, whatever, do it… But it actually kind of worked out well."

  • Asuka's Potential Main Roster Debut Date, Roman Reigns Names His Preferred Future WrestleMania Opponents, Seth Rollins Reveals Why "Burn It Down" Was Added To His Theme Song

  • Edge on "The Most Disappointed I’ve Ever Been in a [Vince McMahon] Decision"

  • WWE Weekend Houseshow Notes: Charlotte Flair's Return, John Cena vs. Samoa Joe, NXT Tag Titles, more

  • WWE Monday Night RAW (8/21) and Smackdown Live (8/22) YouTube Viewership - What Drew This Week?

  • Source of Rusev/Lana WWE exit rumors, Bobby Roode/NXT, and Mauro

  • Kurt Angle Hints at In-Ring Return, Name-Drops Several Possible Opponents

  • The Rumored WrestleMania 34 Main-Event

  • Asuka's Main Roster Destination, Lana Shoots Down Rumor, SD Roster Member at No Mercy?

  • John Cena houseshow news, Charlotte Flair returning?, Enzo drawing for 205 Live?, Big Cass knee surgery

  • *SPOILERS* WWE NXT TV Tapings for August and September




    		•