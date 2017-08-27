

Asuka's Potential Main Roster Debut Date, Roman Reigns Names His Preferred Future WrestleMania Opponents, Seth Rollins Reveals Why "Burn It Down" Was Added To His Theme Song

Aug 27, 2017 - 1:28:17 PM



By The Doc Aug 27, 2017



-According to The Pro Wrestling Sheet, Asuka's rumored debut date is the Raw exclusive pay-per-view, TLC, in October.



-Roman Reigns, in a recent interview, was asked about who he would ideally like to face at WrestleManias in the future. He initially named John Cena and Brock Lesnar, but then said he would like to end his career in a WrestleMania main-event against Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.



"I’d love to wrestle The Shield," Reigns stated. "If there’s any way I want to go out is we just implode in the main event of WrestleMania and we’re just all gone."



-As a guest on a podcast hosted by Sam Roberts, Seth Rollins revealed that Vince McMahon's annoyance was the primary reason why "Burn it Down" was added to The Architect's theme song recently.



"Vince [didn’t] like that pause," Rollins said in reference to the few seconds of silence in between the initial section of the theme and the main section. "I’m like, he’s been hearing this same music for 3 years, what are we talking about. They played like 5 different little things. 3 of them were like soundbites…. One of them actually said ‘Kingslayer’ but it was very seductive….The ‘Burn it Down’ was the best option available so it was like yeah, whatever, do it… But it actually kind of worked out well."





(Doc's Notes - As it pertains to Asuka's injury, TLC would make sense for a broken collarbone recovery timeline. 6-8 weeks is the standard, as has been reported, and there is usually very little variation in recovery from patient-to-patient, unlike with other shoulder injuries that involve joints, muscles, or tendons)



