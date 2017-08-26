

Asuka's Main Roster Destination, Lana Shoots Down Rumor, SD Roster Member at No Mercy?

By

Aug 26, 2017 - 7:54:26 AM



By The Doc Aug 26, 2017



-According to Ryan Satin of The Pro Wrestling Sheet, Asuka will likely be joining the Monday Night Raw roster when she makes her WWE proper debut



-There was a rumor making its rounds earlier in the week that Lana and Rusev had asked for their releases from WWE amidst frustration with their respective creative directions. Lana took to Twitter to address the matter when outright asked about it; she made it clear that it was just a rumor.



-The Staples Center website page dedicated to the upcoming WWE No Mercy pay-per-view is advertising Sami Zayn for whatever that is worth. All other superstars listed are currently members of the Raw roster, while Zayn is on Smackdown Live's.