- Below is a quick backstage clip of Asuka commenting on how she's undefeated and that won't change with the women's Royal Rumble match in January. The clip was shot after Asuka and Dana Brooke defeated Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at last night's live event in Hartford, CT.
Asuka on The Rumble & Being Undefeated (Video), Custom Sneakers for The Bar, Justin Roberts
By Marc Middleton
Dec 29, 2017 - 12:20:52 PM
- Former WWE announcer Justin Roberts turns 38 years old today while former WCW announcer Mark Madden turns 57.
- Mache Custom Kicks, which often creates custom sneakers for WWE Superstars, delivered this special set for "The Bar" Cesaro and Sheamus at last night's live event in Hartford:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
