Asuka on The Rumble & Being Undefeated (Video), Custom Sneakers for The Bar, Justin Roberts

After another victory at #WWEHartford , @WWEAsuka marches forward towards the Women’s #RoyalRumble . pic.twitter.com/UDgCy5iItQ

Special delivery in Hartford tonight for @WWESheamus and @WWECesaro. Made a special set for #TheBar, each pair is different but when put together they work..kinda like the guys they were made for lol. pic.twitter.com/SQWYxpxJi2