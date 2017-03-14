LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Asuka on Her WWE MSG Debut, Chris Jericho Post-WrestleMania Update, Kurt Angle Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Mar 14, 2017 - 2:19:16 AM
- As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 features the funniest moments from 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle:



- As noted, current WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho is currently scheduled to go on tour with his band Fozzy after WrestleMania 33. While Jericho will be gone for the month of May, he is being advertised to wrestle at June WWE live events.

- WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka made her main roster live event debut at Sunday's WWE live event from Madison Square Garden. She teamed with Becky Lynch, Tamina Snuka, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella to defeat Carmella, Natalya, Mickie James and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Asuka made Carmella tap for the win. She tweeted the following on the return:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

