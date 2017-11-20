LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Asuka and Others React to Match, Braun Strowman Warning (Video), Next WWE NXT Takeover
By Marc Middleton
Nov 20, 2017 - 9:13:50 AM
- Below is video of Braun Strowman talking to Mike Rome after winning the WWE Survivor Series main event with Triple H last night. As noted, Braun attacked Triple H after the match. Braun says to never double cross him, no matter what team you're on or who you work for - if you get in his way, the results will always be the same, you will fall to The Monster Among Men.



- WWE announced the following on the WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" event that takes place during Royal Rumble weekend:

NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia comes to Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, Jan. 27

NXT's acclaimed WWE Network series comes to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 27, on the eve of Royal Rumble. Get tickets starting Friday, Dec. 1, at NXTTickets.com.

NXT TakeOver is coming to The City of Brotherly Love.

The next edition of NXT’s acclaimed series of WWE Network special events, TakeOver: Philadelphia, heads to the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, Jan. 27, on the eve of WWE Royal Rumble.

Long considered one of sports-entertainment’s true hotbeds, Philadelphia has been home to some of WWE’s most unforgettable moments and matches over the years, but this January marks the first time that the city will host NXT TakeOver. In addition to TakeOver and WWE Royal Rumble, Wells Fargo Center will host Raw and SmackDown LIVE on Jan. 29 and 30, respectively.

Don’t miss out on your chance to watch the black-and-yellow brand live and in person. Tickets for NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia go on sale Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. ET, exclusively at www.NXTtickets.com.


- As noted, Team RAW defeated Team SmackDown in the women's 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match last night as Asuka was the Sole Survivor for team red. Below are reactions from Asuka, RAW Team Captain Alicia Fox and SmackDown Team Captain Becky Lynch:










Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE Tribute to the Troops Update, WrestleMania 34 On-Sale Highlights, Roman Reigns

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Fallout from Survivor Series, The Shield, Asuka, More

  • Asuka and Others React to Match, Braun Strowman Warning (Video), Next WWE NXT Takeover

  • Paul Heyman Gives Big Praise to AJ Styles After WWE Survivor Series (Video)

  • Daniel Bryan - The Miz Video, The Usos Say They Are The Best, Natalya on Charlotte

  • Braun Strowman on Attacking Triple H, Alexa Bliss Video, Baron Corbin and The Miz

  • What Happened After WWE Survivor Series with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon? (Videos)

  • Team RAW Wins Survivor Series, Women's Team Argues (Video), WWE Thanks Network Viewers

  • The Shield Celebrates (Video), Reactions to Enzo Amore's Win, Kevin Owens Pre-Show Note

  • Enzo Amore Has Segment Planned for RAW (Video), Jinder Mahal to Get His Rematch, Celebs Backstage



    		•