Asuka and Others React to Match, Braun Strowman Warning (Video), Next WWE NXT Takeover

NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia comes to Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, Jan. 27



NXT's acclaimed WWE Network series comes to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 27, on the eve of Royal Rumble. Get tickets starting Friday, Dec. 1, at NXTTickets.com.



NXT TakeOver is coming to The City of Brotherly Love.



The next edition of NXT’s acclaimed series of WWE Network special events, TakeOver: Philadelphia, heads to the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, Jan. 27, on the eve of WWE Royal Rumble.



Long considered one of sports-entertainment’s true hotbeds, Philadelphia has been home to some of WWE’s most unforgettable moments and matches over the years, but this January marks the first time that the city will host NXT TakeOver. In addition to TakeOver and WWE Royal Rumble, Wells Fargo Center will host Raw and SmackDown LIVE on Jan. 29 and 30, respectively.



Don’t miss out on your chance to watch the black-and-yellow brand live and in person. Tickets for NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia go on sale Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. ET, exclusively at www.NXTtickets.com.

I told you I would!

I told you I would!



I brought #Raw a victory as captain!

I am the best. Captain. Ever. 🦊#SurvivorSeries — Lady Fox (@AliciaFoxy) November 20, 2017

The #1 Survivor welcomes victory #2!



Smackdown was not ready.

NO ONE IS READY! 🤡✌🏼#SurvivorSeries — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) November 20, 2017

Regardless of the outcome I’m proud of my team and how they fought.

I’m sorry I let you down, Blue.#SurvivorSeries — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 20, 2017

- Below is video of Braun Strowman talking to Mike Rome after winning the WWE Survivor Series main event with Triple H last night. As noted, Braun attacked Triple H after the match. Braun says to never double cross him, no matter what team you're on or who you work for - if you get in his way, the results will always be the same, you will fall to The Monster Among Men.

- WWE announced the following on the WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" event that takes place during Royal Rumble weekend:

- As noted, Team RAW defeated Team SmackDown in the women's 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match last night as Asuka was the Sole Survivor for team red. Below are reactions from Asuka, RAW Team Captain Alicia Fox and SmackDown Team Captain Becky Lynch: