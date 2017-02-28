LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Asuka Working Main Roster Events, John Cena and Nikki Bella's Home, Mick Foley
By Marc Middleton
Feb 28, 2017 - 11:25:43 AM
- Below is the first episode of "Our Home" from John Cena and Nikki Bella. The new series on The Bella Twins' YouTube channel will take fans inside Cena and Nikki's home.



- As noted, WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka has been added to the March 12th WWE live event from Madison Square Garden. She's also been added to main roster live events on March 13th in Charleston, WV; March 25th in Johnson City, TN; March 26th in Raleigh, NC; and March 27th in Norfolk, VA.

- Mick Foley tweeted the following after the "Holy Foley" finale aired on the WWE Network last night:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

  Asuka Working Main Roster Events, John Cena and Nikki Bella's Home, Mick Foley

