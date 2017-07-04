LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Asuka Waiting for Competition, WWE RAW Top 10, Royal Rumble Travel Packages
By Marc Middleton
Jul 4, 2017 - 1:01:51 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Phoenix:



- WWE has announced that travel packages for the 2018 Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Philadelphia will go on sale Monday, July 17th. The Royal package starts at $2,925 per person while the VIP package starts at $1,350 per person and the Gold package starts at $900 per person. Full details are at this link.

- WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka is looking for some competition after retaining her title over Nikki Cross in the Last Woman Standing match last week. She tweeted the following:




