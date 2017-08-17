LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Asuka Makes WWE History, CM Punk - Marvel, Gallows & Anderson WWE 2K18 Video
By Marc Middleton
Aug 17, 2017 - 5:24:03 PM
- As seen below, WWE Games has released the entrance video for Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game:



- Former WWE Champion CM Punk will be writing one Master of Kung Fu issue for Marvel's "Legacy" line of comics. The issue will be released in November.

- WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka has passed Rockin' Robin's 502 days as WWE Women's Champion and is now the longest-reigning women's champion of any kind, and the longest-reigning champion in WWE history (besides the years-long reigns by Hulk Hogan, Bob Backlund, Pedro Morales and Bruno Sammartino that will likely never be surpassed). Asuka is set to defend her title against Ember Moon at Saturday's NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event.

Below are comments from Bill Goldberg and Kevin Nash on the streak:




Congratulations and good luck to @WWEAsuka on her incredible streak as @WWENXT Women's Champion. We'll be watching. #WhosNext #NXTTakeOver #shesnext





Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

