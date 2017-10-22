LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Asuka Makes Her WWE RAW Debut at TLC (Photos, Video)
By Marc Middleton
Oct 22, 2017 - 8:32:33 PM
Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka remains undefeated after making her main roster debut at tonight's WWE TLC pay-per-view. She defeated Emma in the pay-per-view opener.

Below are photos and videos from Asuka's red brand debut tonight at the Target Center in Minneapolis:

























