LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Asuka - WWE MSG Debut Video, WWE Pays Tribute to Ron Bass (Photo), WWE Main Event
By Marc Middleton
Mar 14, 2017 - 8:06:45 AM
- As noted, WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka made her Madison Square Garden debut with the main roster on Sunday. She teamed with Becky Lynch, Tamina Snuka, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella to defeat Carmella, Natalya, Mickie James and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, making Carmella tap for the win. WWE posted this video from the match:



- WWE taped the following matches in Detroit for this week's Main Event episode:

* Curtis Axel vs. Bo Dallas
* Jack Gallagher vs. Noam Dar

- As seen on this week's WWE RAW from Detroit, the show opened with a graphic in memory of "Outlaw" Ron Bass. The former WWE and NWA star passed away at the age of 68 last Tuesday.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • What Happened After RAW, Video from Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar at MSG, Dana Brooke

  • Update on Erick Rowan's WWE Status, Former WWE Star Backstage (Photo), Finn Balor

  • Video from Hideo Itami's WWE NXT Return, WWE Cruiserweight Injured, NXT Dates

  • Kurt Angle and Vince McMahon Meet for the First Time In 11 Years (Video)

  • WWE Hall of Fame Special Set for USA Network, WWE - Jetsons Movie Clip, Fans on RAW

  • Seth Rollins Brawls with Triple H on RAW, Post-Show Footage of Rollins and Mick Foley

  • New Video Package for Emma's WWE RAW Return, Dana Brooke Talks Charlotte (Video), Austin Aries

  • Update on Big Show's WrestleMania 33 Plans, Warrior Award Video Package, Shawn Michaels - RAW

  • Asuka - WWE MSG Debut Video, WWE Pays Tribute to Ron Bass (Photo), WWE Main Event

  • John Cena to Receive "Action Star of the Year" Award




    		•