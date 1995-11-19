

Artwork and Full Content Listing for WWE's "30 Years of Survivor Series" DVD

Aug 9, 2017



By Marc Middleton Aug 9, 2017



Spoiler warning: The top 30 moments are revealed in the listing of disc one. Scroll past that section to avoid being spoiled.



DISC 1



30 Years of Survivor Series



COUNTDOWN:

#30 – Where It All Began

#29 – Darkness Returns

#28 – A Hero’s Quest

#27 – 5:15

#26 – The World Champ is Here

#25 – Return to Paradise

#24 – Honeymoon is Over

#23 – From the Grave

#22 – Smashed

#21 – Blast Off

#20 – Championship Material

#19 – Slaying the Beast

#18 – Ultimate Shock

#17 – Crash & Burn

#16 – Throw It In

#15 – Dropping a Bombshell

#14 – Screwjob Avoided!

#13 – Heartbroken

#12 – Diesel Power

#11 – Nail in the Coffin

#10 – 6 Men Enter…

#9 – Justice for All

#8 – Never Before, Never Again

#7 – Rattlesnake Down

#6 – Vigilante

#5 – Mega Match

#4 – Blue Chipper

#3 – Winner Take All

#2 – Corporate Takeover

#1 – Chaos in Canada



An Epic History



DISC 2



5-on-5 Elimination Match

Hulk Hogan, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Hercules, Koko B. Ware, & Hillbilly Jim vs. “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, Akeem, Big Boss Man, King Haku, & Red Rooster

Survivor Series • November 24, 1988



WWE Championship Match

Hulk Hogan vs. The Undertaker

Survivor Series • November 27, 1991



5-on-5 Elimination Match

The Bad Guys (Razor Ramon, 1-2-3 Kid, The British Bulldog & The Headshrinkers) vs. The Teamsters (Jeff Jarrett, Shawn Michaels, Diesel, Owen Hart & Jim Neidhart)

Survivor Series • November 23, 1994



No Disqualification Match for the WWE Championship

Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Diesel

Survivor Series • November 19, 1995



WWE Championship Match

Shawn Michaels vs. Sycho Sid

Survivor Series • November 17, 1996



Tournament Finals for the Vacant WWE Championship

The Rock vs. Mankind

Survivor Series • November 15, 1998



Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship

Triple H vs. The Rock vs. The Big Show

Survivor Series • November 14, 1999



DISC 3



Steel Cage Match to Unify the WWE & WCW Tag Team Championships

The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardy Boyz

Survivor Series • November 18, 2001



6-Pack Challenge Match for the Vacant WWE Women’s Championship

Trish Stratus vs. Lita vs. Jacqueline vs. Molly Holly vs. Jazz vs. Ivory

Survivor Series • November 18, 2001



WWE Championship Match

Brock Lesnar vs. The Big Show

Survivor Series • November 17, 2002



5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team Orton (Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Ted DiBiase, CM Punk & William Regal) vs. Team Kingston (Kofi Kingston, MVP, Mark Henry, R-Truth & Christian)

Survivor Series • November 22, 2009



WWE Divas Championship Match

Lay-Cool vs. Natalya

Survivor Series • November 21, 2010



Lumberjill Match for the WWE Divas Championship

Beth Phoenix vs. Eve Torres

Survivor Series • November 20, 2011



The Rock & John Cena vs. The Miz & R-Truth

Survivor Series • November 20, 2011



5-on-5 Elimination Match

The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) & The Real Americans (Jack Swagger & Cesaro) vs. Cody Rhodes, Goldust, Rey Mysterio, & The Usos

Survivor Series • November 24, 2013



Tournament Finals for the Vacant WWE Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Dean Ambrose

Survivor Series • November 22, 2015



Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar

Survivor Series • November 20, 2016











