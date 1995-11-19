|
Below is the cover & back artwork with the full content listing for WWE's "30 Years of Survivor Series" DVD that comes out on October 24th, courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The full set can be pre-ordered via Amazon at this link.
Artwork and Full Content Listing for WWE's "30 Years of Survivor Series" DVD
By Marc Middleton
Aug 9, 2017
Spoiler warning: The top 30 moments are revealed in the listing of disc one. Scroll past that section to avoid being spoiled.
DISC 1
30 Years of Survivor Series
COUNTDOWN:
#30 – Where It All Began
#29 – Darkness Returns
#28 – A Hero’s Quest
#27 – 5:15
#26 – The World Champ is Here
#25 – Return to Paradise
#24 – Honeymoon is Over
#23 – From the Grave
#22 – Smashed
#21 – Blast Off
#20 – Championship Material
#19 – Slaying the Beast
#18 – Ultimate Shock
#17 – Crash & Burn
#16 – Throw It In
#15 – Dropping a Bombshell
#14 – Screwjob Avoided!
#13 – Heartbroken
#12 – Diesel Power
#11 – Nail in the Coffin
#10 – 6 Men Enter…
#9 – Justice for All
#8 – Never Before, Never Again
#7 – Rattlesnake Down
#6 – Vigilante
#5 – Mega Match
#4 – Blue Chipper
#3 – Winner Take All
#2 – Corporate Takeover
#1 – Chaos in Canada
An Epic History
DISC 2
5-on-5 Elimination Match
Hulk Hogan, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Hercules, Koko B. Ware, & Hillbilly Jim vs. “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, Akeem, Big Boss Man, King Haku, & Red Rooster
Survivor Series • November 24, 1988
WWE Championship Match
Hulk Hogan vs. The Undertaker
Survivor Series • November 27, 1991
5-on-5 Elimination Match
The Bad Guys (Razor Ramon, 1-2-3 Kid, The British Bulldog & The Headshrinkers) vs. The Teamsters (Jeff Jarrett, Shawn Michaels, Diesel, Owen Hart & Jim Neidhart)
Survivor Series • November 23, 1994
No Disqualification Match for the WWE Championship
Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Diesel
Survivor Series • November 19, 1995
WWE Championship Match
Shawn Michaels vs. Sycho Sid
Survivor Series • November 17, 1996
Tournament Finals for the Vacant WWE Championship
The Rock vs. Mankind
Survivor Series • November 15, 1998
Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship
Triple H vs. The Rock vs. The Big Show
Survivor Series • November 14, 1999
DISC 3
Steel Cage Match to Unify the WWE & WCW Tag Team Championships
The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardy Boyz
Survivor Series • November 18, 2001
6-Pack Challenge Match for the Vacant WWE Women’s Championship
Trish Stratus vs. Lita vs. Jacqueline vs. Molly Holly vs. Jazz vs. Ivory
Survivor Series • November 18, 2001
WWE Championship Match
Brock Lesnar vs. The Big Show
Survivor Series • November 17, 2002
5-on-5 Elimination Match
Team Orton (Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Ted DiBiase, CM Punk & William Regal) vs. Team Kingston (Kofi Kingston, MVP, Mark Henry, R-Truth & Christian)
Survivor Series • November 22, 2009
WWE Divas Championship Match
Lay-Cool vs. Natalya
Survivor Series • November 21, 2010
Lumberjill Match for the WWE Divas Championship
Beth Phoenix vs. Eve Torres
Survivor Series • November 20, 2011
The Rock & John Cena vs. The Miz & R-Truth
Survivor Series • November 20, 2011
5-on-5 Elimination Match
The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) & The Real Americans (Jack Swagger & Cesaro) vs. Cody Rhodes, Goldust, Rey Mysterio, & The Usos
Survivor Series • November 24, 2013
Tournament Finals for the Vacant WWE Championship
Roman Reigns vs. Dean Ambrose
Survivor Series • November 22, 2015
Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar
Survivor Series • November 20, 2016
