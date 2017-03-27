|
The second WrestleMania 33 musical performance has been announced as Pitbull, Flo Rida, Lunchmoney Lewis and Stephen Marley will be performing the "Greenlight" theme song.
|
Another WrestleMania 33 Musical Performance Announced
By Marc Middleton
Mar 27, 2017 - 2:37:08 PM
As noted, it was also announced that R&B singer Tinashe will be singing "America The Beautiful" to open the main card.
