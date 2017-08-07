LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Another WWE RAW Superstar Suffers Injury
By Marc Middleton
Aug 7, 2017 - 7:24:57 PM
Scott Dawson of The Revival recently suffered a bicep injury and will likely need surgery, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. If Dawson does need surgery, the planned SummerSlam match between The Revival and The Hardys would have to be nixed.

No word yet on injury specifics but Dawson was heavily taped up at a WWE live event on Saturday as he was ringside. A partial tear would take 3-6 weeks to heal but surgery could mean he needs 4-6 months to recover.

UPDATE: WWE has confirmed the injury with the following:



In the video above, Mike Rome confirms that Scott Dawson of The Revival suffered an injury at a WWE live event in Canada over the weekend.

WWE announced the following on the injury:

Scott Dawson sustains arm injury at WWE Live Event

The Revival’s Scott Dawson suffered a ruptured biceps tendon tear while competing at a WWE Live Event this weekend, WWE.com can now confirm.

The injury occurred during a tag team match pitting The Revival against Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus.

“[Dawson’s] injury is consistent with a ruptured right distal biceps tendon,” WWE Senior Ringside Physician Dr. Chris Amann told WWE.com. “He will be seen for a surgical consult early this week with the treatment most likely requiring surgical repair.”

It is unknown at this time when Dawson will be able to return to the ring. Stay with WWE.com as more details on Dawson’s condition become available.


    		•