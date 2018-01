Another Top WWE Star Pulled from the Royal Rumble, Updated Card

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

WWE has officially removed Samoa Joe and Paige from the Royal Rumble matches to take place later this month.As noted earlier tonight, WWE confirmed that Paige will not be able to participate in the first-ever women's Rumble match due to a neck injury. They have not confirmed the recent reports on WWE doctors deciding not to clear her to return to the ring, essentially ending her WWE in-ring career, but multiple sources have confirmed that she was told they would not be clearing her following the injury she suffered during a December WWE live event match while taking a kick from Sasha Banks.Joe was scheduled to undergo an MRI last week after suffering a right foot injury during the RAW win over Rhyno. WWE has not announced an update on Joe's status but they have quietly removed him from the Rumble match listing.The Rumble takes place on January 28th from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Below is the updated confirmed card:John Cena, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Elias, Baron Corbin, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, Aiden English, Rusev, Titus O'Neil, Apollo Crews, TBAAsuka, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Bayley, Naomi, Natalya, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Carmella, Becky Lynch, TBAKane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock LesnarSami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. AJ StylesBobby Roode or Mojo Rawley vs. Jinder Mahal or Xavier WoodsSheamus and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Jason JordanChad Gable and Shelton Benjamin vs. The UsosCedric Alexander vs. Enzo Amore