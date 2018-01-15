|
|
|
|
WWE has officially removed Samoa Joe and Paige from the Royal Rumble matches to take place later this month.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Another Top WWE Star Pulled from the Royal Rumble, Updated Card
By Marc Middleton
Jan 15, 2018 - 11:56:05 PM
As noted earlier tonight, WWE confirmed that Paige will not be able to participate in the first-ever women's Rumble match due to a neck injury. They have not confirmed the recent reports on WWE doctors deciding not to clear her to return to the ring, essentially ending her WWE in-ring career, but multiple sources have confirmed that she was told they would not be clearing her following the injury she suffered during a December WWE live event match while taking a kick from Sasha Banks.
Joe was scheduled to undergo an MRI last week after suffering a right foot injury during the RAW win over Rhyno. WWE has not announced an update on Joe's status but they have quietly removed him from the Rumble match listing.
The Rumble takes place on January 28th from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Below is the updated confirmed card:
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
John Cena, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Elias, Baron Corbin, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, Aiden English, Rusev, Titus O'Neil, Apollo Crews, TBA
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Asuka, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Bayley, Naomi, Natalya, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Carmella, Becky Lynch, TBA
Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title
Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
2-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Title
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
WWE United States Title Tournament Finals
Bobby Roode or Mojo Rawley vs. Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan
2 of 3 Falls for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin vs. The Usos
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Cedric Alexander vs. Enzo Amore
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Seth Rollins Brings Back Previously-Banned Curb Stomp on RAW, New Name (Video)
Another Top WWE Star Pulled from the Royal Rumble, Updated Card
Another Legend for WWE RAW 25 Episode, The Miz vs. Roman Reigns Location, WWE MMC Promo
WWE Announces Update on Paige's Status
Video: Two More Big Names Confirmed for WWE RAW 25th Anniversary Show
TJP on WWE Main Event, WWE United States Title Tournament Promo, Maria on Her RAW Return
Video: More Returns Confirmed for Next Week's WWE RAW 25th Anniversary Episode
Carmella on Breaking Up with Big Cass, New Matt Hardy Video, Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya
Inside the WWE Warehouse (Video), John Cena & Nikki Bella Celebrate, Charlotte & Bobby Roode
Big Show Talks Shaq Match, Mauro Ranallo's Life Saved By MMA Legend, Enzo Amore - Nia Jax