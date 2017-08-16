LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Another Title Match Confirmed for the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show
By Marc Middleton
Aug 16, 2017 - 5:29:03 PM
Cathy Kelley announced on Snapchat this afternoon that The Usos vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day will now take place on the SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show this Sunday.

Below is the updated card for Sunday's big event in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center:

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women's Title Match
Natalya vs. Naomi

RAW Women's Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
Special Referee: Shane McMahon

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

Big Cass vs. Big Show
Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

Finn Balor (Demon Balor) vs. Bray Wyatt

Rusev vs. Randy Orton

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Neville vs. Akira Tozawa

Kickoff Pre-show: SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. The New Day

