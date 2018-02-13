Another Team Advances In WWE's Mixed Match Challenge, Live MMC Viewership, Next Week (Videos)

|
Lana and Rusev, wearing matching gear, defeated Elias and Bayley in tonight's WWE Mixed Match Challenge Week 5 bout.
By Marc Middleton
Feb 13, 2018 - 10:53:28 PM
Rusev and Lana will now advance to Week 9 where they will face the winner of next week's final first round match - WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax and Apollo Crews.
Live viewership for this week's MMC episode on Facebook Watch peaked at 72,400 viewers. Last week's match, which saw Naomi and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso defeat Mandy Rose and Goldust, peaked at 77,700 live viewers.
Below are a few shots from tonight's match:
