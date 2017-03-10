LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Another Star Endorses Bulldog for WWE HOF (Video), Emma - Summer Rae, JoJo's Birthday
By Marc Middleton
Mar 10, 2017 - 12:21:56 PM
- Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam is the latest wrestler to endorse the late "British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith for the WWE Hall of Fame. Team Davey Boy Smith posted the following video from RVD on their YouTube channel:



- WWE announcer JoJo turns 23 years old today while former WWE NXT star Judas Devlin turns 31.

- Emma wrote a message on paying attention to how people act late last night and received a reply from Summer Rae, as seen below. Social media is speculating on which co-worker Summer might be referring to.







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Chris Jericho - Fozzy Update for Post-WrestleMania, Fans on Big Show vs. Athletes, The Bellas

  • John Cena Announced to Co-Star In Major Comedy Sequel

  • New Project from Edge and Christian, Fans on Ember Moon's Finisher, Luke Harper's Twitter

  • Lana Gets a Win at WWE NXT, Bill Goldberg Replica Up for Auction, The Miz and Maryse

  • Another Star Endorses Bulldog for WWE HOF (Video), Emma - Summer Rae, JoJo's Birthday

  • WWE UK Tour Announced with Cruiserweights, Triple H Comments

  • New Clip of Triple H Working Out, Brie Bella Cover Shoot Video, WWE Stock Down

  • Matt Hardy Talks ROH, If He Has Talked with WWE, The Hardys at WrestleMania (Video)

  • Jerry Lawler - WrestleMania 33 News, Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella Reveal Baby Name, Finn Balor

  • Brie Bella Magazine Cover, Kurt Angle Talks Detroit and The Joe, New Trailer with The Rock




    		•