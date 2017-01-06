|
Another Season-Six High for WWE Total Divas Viewership
By Marc Middleton
Jan 6, 2017 - 9:57:15 AM
Wednesday's episode of WWE Total Divas on the E! network drew 734,000 viewers. This is up from last week's 705,000 viewers and is a new high for season 6. This was the second show in the new timeslot.
This week's Total Divas ranked #12 on the Cable Top 150, the same as last week.
Below is a look at the viewership breakdown for this season:
Episode 1: 632,000 viewers
Episode 2: 461,000 viewers
Episode 3: 595,000 viewers
Episode 4: 563,000 viewers
Episode 5: 556,000 viewers
Episode 6: 705,000 viewers
Episode 7: 734,000 viewers
