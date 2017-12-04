|
|
|
|
- Below is a promo for this week's WWE SmackDown from San Diego, featuring SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon's reaction to Sami Zayn interfering in last week's No DQ main event to help Kevin Owens defeat Randy Orton, despite being banned from ringside.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Another RAW Match for Next Week, MGK Backstage Video, WWE SmackDown Promo
By Marc Middleton
Dec 4, 2017 - 11:10:13 PM
- Kane vs. Braun Strowman will take place on next Monday's RAW episode from Cleveland, Ohio. As noted, next week's RAW will also feature Rich Swann vs. Drew Gulak to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore.
- As noted, rapper Machine Gun Kelly will return to WWE TV on WWE's Tribute to The Troops special that tapes tomorrow morning in San Diego at Naval Base San Diego, then airs on Thursday, December 14th. MGK was also backstage for tonight's RAW in Los Angeles at the Staples Center, as seen below in this video with Renee Young. MGK reveals that he will perform two songs at the TTTT tapings - his "Home" and "Let You Go" singles. MGK also jokes about a possible confrontation with Kevin Owens after his 2015 RAW appearance that ended with Owens sending him through the stage with a powerbomb.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
What Happened After RAW In LA, Paige Returns to Action (Video), Nia Jax - Enzo Amore
"Woken" Matt Hardy - Bray Wyatt Segment from RAW, Post-RAW Comments on The Great War
Another RAW Match for Next Week, MGK Backstage Video, WWE SmackDown Promo
Cruiserweight Match for Next Week's RAW, Nia Jax - Enzo Amore Segment (Video), Shane McMahon
Kevin Owens Lashes Out at Social Media After Wife's Instagram Is Hacked
Rapper Performing at WWE's Troops Tribute, Samir Singh Taunts Triple H (Video), Main Event
Roman Reigns on Being Compared to Greats, Upcoming Match with Triple H, More
Opening Segment Announced for Tonight's WWE RAW (Video), The Miztourage Note
Randy Orton on Umaga, WWE Legends Talk Kayfabe (Video), WWE NXT DVD News
WWE Fastlane 2018 Details, The Rock on His Movie Characters (Video), WWE Stock