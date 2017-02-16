LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Another Preview from R-Truth, Xavier Woods - Postmodern Jukebox, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Feb 16, 2017 - 2:05:32 AM



- Above is behind-the-scenes video of Xavier Woods performing "What Is Love?" with Postmodern Jukebox. Full video of the segment, featuring Francesca, is below:



- WWE stock was up 0.53% on Wednesday, closing at $22.45 per share. The high was $22.74 and the low was $22.28.

- We've noted how R-Truth has been busy working on his hip-hop career as of late, recording new singles and filming music videos. He posted this video and noted that the "I Got It" single is almost complete:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

