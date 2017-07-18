Posted in: WWE Another Iranian Wrestler Mentioned on WWE 205 Live, Mickie James Films Music Video, The Usos
By Marc Middleton
Jul 19, 2017 - 10:12:13 AM
- This week's WWE SmackDown saw Jimmy Uso defeat Kofi Kingston as The Usos prepare to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The New Day at Sunday's WWE Battleground pay-per-view. In the Fallout video below, The Usos talk about this week's win and are confident going into Sunday's match.
- There had been speculation on WWE trying to recruit 22 year old Iranian wrestler Hassan Yazdani after he was mentioned on RAW several times and Ariya Daivari dedicated his win over Tozawa to him. This week's WWE 205 Live saw Daivari lose to Tozawa in the main event but that match was dedicated to Emam-Ali Habibi, a retired Iranian wrestler that won gold medals in the late 1950's and early 1960's. Below is a photo of Habibi on the big screen during 205 Live:
- Mickie James has been working on new music in the studio recently and she also filmed a music video in Nashville on Tuesday morning. As seen below, Alicia Fox appeared in the video with her. No word yet on when it will be released but we will keep you updated.
Thank you to @jameyperrenot @ @sean_gasaway_music for laying down this awesome tune we wrote today. #90sballads #music #countrymusic #musiclife #recordingstudio