LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Another Iranian Wrestler Mentioned on WWE 205 Live, Mickie James Films Music Video, The Usos
By Marc Middleton
Jul 19, 2017 - 10:12:13 AM
- This week's WWE SmackDown saw Jimmy Uso defeat Kofi Kingston as The Usos prepare to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The New Day at Sunday's WWE Battleground pay-per-view. In the Fallout video below, The Usos talk about this week's win and are confident going into Sunday's match.


- There had been speculation on WWE trying to recruit 22 year old Iranian wrestler Hassan Yazdani after he was mentioned on RAW several times and Ariya Daivari dedicated his win over Tozawa to him. This week's WWE 205 Live saw Daivari lose to Tozawa in the main event but that match was dedicated to Emam-Ali Habibi, a retired Iranian wrestler that won gold medals in the late 1950's and early 1960's. Below is a photo of Habibi on the big screen during 205 Live:




- Mickie James has been working on new music in the studio recently and she also filmed a music video in Nashville on Tuesday morning. As seen below, Alicia Fox appeared in the video with her. No word yet on when it will be released but we will keep you updated.

Thank you to @jameyperrenot @ @sean_gasaway_music for laying down this awesome tune we wrote today. #90sballads #music #countrymusic #musiclife #recordingstudio





#Fun #times at the @themickiejames #music #video shoot! Can't wait to see the end result!

A post shared by Sean Gasaway (@sean_gasaway_music) on













My girl.... @themickiejames 💌#music

A post shared by thefoxxyone (@thefoxxyone) on




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Shane McMahon's Helicopter Makes Emergency Water Landing Today, Shane Discusses Incident (Video)

  • Rumor on Brock Lesnar Possibly Returning to UFC This Year

  • Jinder Mahal's Birthday, Brooke Hogan & Ariel Toombs on Ronda Rousey, Titus O'Neil

  • Tonight's WWE NXT, Mike & Maria Kanellis on His Debut Win (Video), James Ellsworth

  • Another Iranian Wrestler Mentioned on WWE 205 Live, Mickie James Films Music Video, The Usos

  • Match for Next Week's WWE 205 Live, Possible Battleground Match, Aiden English Sings

  • GFW and RAW Stars Meet Up (Photos), Peter Rosenberg Quizzes WWE Stars, RAW Security

  • John Cena and Randy Orton Team Up After WWE 205 Live (Video)

  • Chad Gable Talks Jason Jordan and His Future (Video), Mike Kanellis Wins WWE Debut Match

  • The Hype Bros Win Dark Match, Updates on Punjabi Prison (Videos), John Cena




    		•