Posted in:
WWE
Another Increase for This Week's Total Divas Viewership
By Marc Middleton
Jan 26, 2018 - 9:08:54 AM
Wednesday's WWE Total Divas episode on the E! network drew 609,000 viewers and ranked #32 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.
This is up from last week's episode, which drew 593,000 viewers and ranked #20 for the night.
Below is our Total Divas Viewership Tracker for the seventh season:
Episode 1: 556,000 viewers
Episode 2: 500,000 viewers
Episode 3: 629,000 viewers
Episode 4: 548,000 viewers
Episode 5: 562,000 viewers
Episode 6: 517,000 viewers
Episode 7: 612,000 viewers
Episode 8: 684,000 viewers
Episode 9: 516,000 viewers
Episode 10: 593,000 viewers
Episode 11: 609,000 viewers
Episode 12:
Episode 13:
Episode 14:
Episode 15:
Episode 16:
