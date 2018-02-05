Another Elimination Chamber Spot Filled, Who Will Enter the Men's Match at #6?, Updated Card

|
As noted, Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt on tonight's WWE RAW to pick up the 4th spot in the men's Elimination Chamber match later this month. Tonight's RAW also saw WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz qualify for the Chamber by defeating Apollo Crews.
Next week's RAW in San Jose will see one Superstar pick up the 6th and final men's Chamber spot as Wyatt, Crews, Matt Hardy and Finn Balor compete in a Second Chance Fatal 4 Way.
In other Chamber news from tonight's RAW, Elias defeated Braun Strowman and John Cena in the main event to earn the final entrance during the Chamber match. Elias now has the advantage of entering the Chamber last at #6.
The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view takes place on February 25th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This will be the final RAW pay-per-view before WrestleMania 34. Below is the updated card coming out of tonight's RAW:
Elimination Chamber to Crown a New WWE Universal Title #1 Contender
John Cena vs. Elias vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. TBA
Elias enters at #6. Winner faces WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34.
First-Ever Women's Elimination Chamber for the RAW Women's Title
Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Mickie James vs. Sonya Deville vs. Sasha Banks vs. Champion Alexa Bliss
Winner defends against Asuka or Asuka & Nia Jax at WrestleMania 34.
Asuka vs. Nia Jax
If Jax wins, she's added to the title match at WrestleMania 34 to make it a Triple Threat with Asuka and the champion.
