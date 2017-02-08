LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Another Cruiserweight Injured, Festival of Friendship Promo, New SmackDown Referee
By Marc Middleton
Feb 8, 2017 - 12:45:31 AM
- As noted, next Monday's RAW from Las Vegas will feature a Festival of Friendship with WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens. Below is a promo for that segment:




- It was announced on last night's WWE 205 Live that Tony Nese is out of action with an injury. Nese teamed with Noam Dar and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville to lose to TJ Perkins, Cedric Alexander and Jack Gallagher on Monday night's RAW from Portland.

- After finishing up with WWE NXT at the live event in St. Augustine, Florida on Saturday night, referee Danilo Anfibio made his SmackDown debut last night in Seattle. Here he is backstage with the other SmackDown officials:





Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Daniel Bryan Appears Special Referee After Last Night's WWE SmackDown (Photos)

  • Gran Metalik Coming to WWE 205 Live, AJ Styles Talks Elimination Chamber, Fans on 205 Live

  • WWE Cruiserweight Title Match Announced for the Fastlane Pay-Per-View

  • Tajiri Returns (Video), Shinsuke Nakamura Update, Carmella - James Ellsworth, More

  • Another Cruiserweight Injured, Festival of Friendship Promo, New SmackDown Referee

  • Mojo Rawley - Curt Hawkins Video and Dark Match, WWE Couples Voting, WWE Stock

  • Patriots Wear WWE Title In Victory Parade (Photos), JBL - Stan Hansen Clip, WWE Merchandise

  • More on Hideo Itami's Status, Ricardo Rodriguez Says He Was Shot At, Rock 'N' Roll Express

  • New Matches Added to Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, Updated Card

  • Viewership for This Week's WWE RAW with Samoa Joe, Bill Goldberg and More




    		•