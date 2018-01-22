Another Big Movie for John Cena?, WWE Stars Discuss TNA on Upcoming "Table For 3" Episode (Photo)

|
- The Hollywood Reporter reports that John Cena is in talks to star in the upcoming Duke Nukem movie, a big-screen adaptation of the popular video game franchise. Paramount is releasing the movie, produced by Platinum Dunes, the company run by Michael Bay, Brad Fuller & Andrew Form. No director has been assigned yet and a search for a script writer will begin soon. Cena has worked with Paramount for Daddy's Home 2 and the upcoming Bumblebee movie, which is a Transformers spinoff produced by Bay.
- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle noted on Instagram that he has filmed a "Table For 3" episode with WWE Champion AJ Styles and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon. No word yet on when the episode will air on the WWE Network but Angle revealed that they discussed TNA, where Angle and Styles previously worked. Angle wrote the following on the episode:
Very intriguing “Table for 3” coming soon on the WWE Network. AJ Styles, Shane McMahon and Yours’ truly..... We talk about our matches together, our families, unheard stories and even TNA Wrestling. Must see. #itsttrue #AJ #Shane #Angle
