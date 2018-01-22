Another Big Movie for John Cena?, WWE Stars Discuss TNA on Upcoming "Table For 3" Episode (Photo)

Very intriguing “Table for 3” coming soon on the WWE Network. AJ Styles, Shane McMahon and Yours’ truly..... We talk about our matches together, our families, unheard stories and even TNA Wrestling. Must see. #itsttrue #AJ #Shane #Angle

