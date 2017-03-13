LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Another Big Match Confirmed for WrestleMania 33
By Marc Middleton
Mar 13, 2017 - 1:49:12 PM
WWE has confirmed Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker for WrestleMania 33.

Below is the updated WrestleMania card going into tonight's RAW:

WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg

WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

Triple Threat for the RAW Women's Title
Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Enzo Amore & Big Cass or Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

SmackDown Women's Title Match
Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss (other participants possible)

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews and others TBA

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Jack Swagger Officially Released from WWE

  • Another Big Match Confirmed for WrestleMania 33

  • 2017 Warrior Award Recipient for the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Announced

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Road to WrestleMania Continues, #1 Contenders Match, More

  • WWE Office Releases, Promo for New WWE NXT Guide, Video of WWE Stars In Germany

  • Finn Balor and Triple H Return to Action at WWE Live Event (Photos, Videos)

  • Chris Jericho - Fozzy Update for Post-WrestleMania, Fans on Big Show vs. Athletes, The Bellas

  • John Cena Announced to Co-Star In Major Comedy Sequel

  • New Project from Edge and Christian, Fans on Ember Moon's Finisher, Luke Harper's Twitter

  • Lana Gets a Win at WWE NXT, Bill Goldberg Replica Up for Auction, The Miz and Maryse




    		•