Another Big Match Confirmed for WrestleMania 33

WWE has confirmed Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker for WrestleMania 33.Below is the updated WrestleMania card going into tonight's RAW:Brock Lesnar vs. Bill GoldbergRandy Orton vs. Bray WyattSasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. BayleyKevin Owens vs. Chris JerichoEnzo Amore & Big Cass or Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl AndersonMickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss (other participants possible)Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews and others TBARoman Reigns vs. The Undertaker