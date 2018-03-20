Andre the Giant Battle Royal Update, This Week's RAW Attendance, Daniel Bryan's Return

Can @WWEDanielBryan regain control of #SDLive ? Find out TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network ! pic.twitter.com/azTYMD5JrF

.@BraunStrowman stepped into #TheRevival's world, so now they will step in HIS as they declare themselves participants in the #AndreTheGiant Memorial Battle Royal at #WrestleMania! @ScottDawsonWWE @DashWilderWWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/0HjZfF7qxe