- Below is a promo for tonight's WWE SmackDown with General Manager Daniel Bryan returning to deal with the fallout from last week's attack from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' to Shane McMahon:
Andre the Giant Battle Royal Update, This Week's RAW Attendance, Daniel Bryan's Return
By Marc Middleton
Mar 20, 2018 - 8:53:41 AM
- Michael Cole announced a sold out crowd of 16,167 fans in attendance for this week's WWE RAW from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. WWE rarely announces weekly RAW attendance on TV.
- The fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was confirmed for WrestleMania 34 on this week's RAW as Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder declared that they will be the first tag team in history to win the match. Below is video from that announcement, which took place during a post-match interview with Charly Caruso after The Revival defeated Titus Worldwide:
