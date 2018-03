Andre the Giant Battle Royal Update, This Week's RAW Attendance, Daniel Bryan's Return

Big Update on Braun Strowman's WrestleMania Segment, WWE Legend to Wrestle at WM, Vince McMahon Giving More Power to Triple H, WWE Brand Change Plans Leaked, Alexa Bliss Heat with Another RAW Superstar, Must See New Nikki Bella & Lana Bikini Photos, More

- Below is a promo for tonight's WWE SmackDown with General Manager Daniel Bryan returning to deal with the fallout from last week's attack from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' to Shane McMahon:- Michael Cole announced a sold out crowd of 16,167 fans in attendance for this week's WWE RAW from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. WWE rarely announces weekly RAW attendance on TV.- The fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was confirmed for WrestleMania 34 on this week's RAW as Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder declared that they will be the first tag team in history to win the match. Below is video from that announcement, which took place during a post-match interview with Charly Caruso after The Revival defeated Titus Worldwide: