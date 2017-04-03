LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Andre Battle Royal News, WWE Congratulates Tom Phillips, WrestleMania Week Video, More
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2017 - 1:47:50 AM
- WWE posted this video looking at the various WrestleMania 33 Week happenings in Orlando:



- Below is the opening video package for Sunday's WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view from Orlando:



- The 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal had 33 Superstars from RAW, SmackDown and WWE NXT. There were 20 participants last year. As noted, the match was won by Mojo Rawley after an assist from his good friend Rob Gronkowski of the NFL's New England Patriots.

The following Superstars participated in this year's match: Mojo, Primo, Epico, Kalisto, Simon Gotch, Heath Slater, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso, Goldust, Viktor, Konnor, Big Show, Braun Strowman, Curt Hawkins, R-Truth, Rhyno, Curtis Axel, Aiden English, Jason Jordan, Chad Gable, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Sin Cara, Mark Henry, Tian Bing, Bo Dallas, Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler, Luke Harper, Titus O'Neil, Sami Zayn, Killian Dain and Jinder Mahal.

- Johnny Gargano tweeted this cool crowd shot from right when the WrestleMania 33 main card was about to begin at 7pm EST:




- As seen below, WWE congratulated Tom Phillips on Twitter for calling Lead at WrestleMania 33 last night:




