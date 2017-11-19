Posted in: WWE Andrade Almas Celebrates Win (Video), Dustin Rhodes on WarGames, The Velveteen Dream
By Marc Middleton
Nov 19, 2017 - 6:23:53 AM
- Below is video of new WWE NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega talking to Kayla Braxton after the big win over Drew McIntyre at "Takeover: WarGames" last night. Vega says she told everyone what would happen with the new Almas, and now it's time to celebrate.
- Below is video of Kayla interviewing The Velveteen Dream after his impressive loss to Aleister Black at Takeover. Dream is just happy that Black said his name at the end.
- As noted, Dustin Rhodes was among the Superstars shown in the crowd for Takeover last night. He tweeted the following on last night's show, giving props to Triple H and the roster: