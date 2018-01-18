LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
American Ninja Warrior Veteran Officially Starts at the WWE Performance Center (Photo)
By Marc Middleton
Jan 18, 2018 - 1:23:26 PM


WWE has announced that “American Ninja Warrior” veteran Kacy Catanzaro has officially reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. She actually signed back in the fall of 2017. She joins Shadia Bseiso, Nasser Alruwayeh, War Machine, Ricochet and Candice LeRae as confirmed signings that WWE has announced this week. Several other talents also reported to work for the company this week.

WWE announced the following on Catanzaro:

“American Ninja Warrior” alum Kacy Catanzaro reports to the WWE Performance Center

Kacy Catanzaro has been among the more enticing names expected to join the WWE Performance Center. Now, WWE.com can confirm that the “American Ninja Warrior” alumna has officially reported to NXT.

Perhaps best known for her 2014 completion of the warped wall obstacle on “American Ninja Warrior” — she became the first woman to achieve the feat — Catanzaro is also a former Division I gymnast and two-time designee of “Sports Illustrated’s” Fittest 50 list of the world’s best female athletes. She worked out at the Performance Center last January and has been on WWE’s radar ever since, even attending last year’s Mae Young Classic. Now, she takes her first true steps to becoming a WWE Superstar.





