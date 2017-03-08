LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
American Alpha Works Another Dark Match, Baron Corbin - Dean Ambrose, Bryan and Brie Photo
By Marc Middleton
Mar 8, 2017 - 2:23:19 AM
- Another WrestleMania 33 feud furthered on this week's SmackDown as Baron Corbin sneak attacked WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose backstage. A gimmick match between the two is rumored for WrestleMania. Below is video from the attack on SmackDown:



- The WWE SmackDown tag team division was not featured on TV for the second week in a row. Like last week, last night's dark match before SmackDown in Indianapolis saw SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha work an eight-man tag match as they teamed with Rhyno and Heath Slater to defeat The Ascension, Tyler Breeze and Fandango. No word yet on who American Alpha will defend against at WrestleMania 33 but WWE teased earlier that we would find out on last night's SmackDown but that didn't happen.

- Below is a preview from Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella's maternity shoot:




Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

