Posted in: WWE Alternate Footage of Brock Lesnar Crashing MizTV, Mojo Rawley WWE PC Clip, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Aug 10, 2017 - 1:30:42 AM
- Below is alternate footage of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar taking out Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz during MizTV on this week's RAW in Toronto:
- WWE stock was down 0.29% on Wednesday, closing at $20.84 per share. The high was $20.90 and the low was $20.56.
- Below is new video of Mojo Rawley working with the Pit Shark machine that the WWE Performance Center picked up in mid-July. Mojo wrote, "Pit Shark Squats. Max out the bar and do the work. #NoExcuses #JustResults"