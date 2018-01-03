LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Alternate Footage from The Club's Reunion, Charlotte Flair & Bobby Roode React, George Barrios
By Marc Middleton
Jan 3, 2018 - 5:35:53 PM
- Below is alternate footage of this week's reunion of The Club on RAW, which saw Finn Balor, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson pick up a six-man win over Elias, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. Balor, Anderson and Gallows have all teased that we will see more of The Club on RAW in 2018.



- WWE announced the following this week:

WWE®’s George Barrios to Participate in Citigroup’s 2018 TMT West Conference

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Chief Strategy & Financial Officer, George A. Barrios, will participate in a presentation at Citigroup’s 2018 TMT West Conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, January 9, 2018.

A live audio webcast will be available online at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Mr. Barrios’ remarks are expected to begin at approximately 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET). A replay of the presentation will be available after the actual event and will be available for 90 days following the conference.


- As noted, WWE announced today that the first SmackDown team for the Mixed Match Challenge will be Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair while the first RAW team will be Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Below are Twitter comments from Roode and Flair:







