Alternate Footage from The Club's Reunion, Charlotte Flair & Bobby Roode React, George Barrios

WWE®’s George Barrios to Participate in Citigroup’s 2018 TMT West Conference



STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Chief Strategy & Financial Officer, George A. Barrios, will participate in a presentation at Citigroup’s 2018 TMT West Conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, January 9, 2018.



A live audio webcast will be available online at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Mr. Barrios’ remarks are expected to begin at approximately 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET). A replay of the presentation will be available after the actual event and will be available for 90 days following the conference.

