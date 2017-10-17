LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Alicia Fox Storyline Update, Finn Balor - The Demon, WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames"
By Marc Middleton
Oct 17, 2017 - 8:47:24 AM
- We noted before that Finn Balor will perform as The Demon in the match against Bray Wyatt's Sister Abigail character at Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view in Minneapolis. Below is the segment from last night's RAW that saw Balor tease The Demon's return:




- The following was announced on VIP Packages for the WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" event in Houston during Survivor Series weekend:

NXT TakeOver: WarGames VIP Packages are available now

NXT TakeOver: WarGames debuts at the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday, Nov. 18, and there’s no better way to experience the monumental event than by scoring an official TakeOver: WarGames VIP Package.

A limited number of VIP Packages are available now at NXTtickets.ticketforce.com.

Each TakeOver: WarGames VIP Package includes the following:

* VIP Suite seating during NXT Takeover: WarGames at Toyota Center
* Visits from NXT Superstars throughout the show
* Photo opportunity with NXT Superstars
* Group Photo on the entrance ramp
* VIP Access to the merchandise stand before doors open
* NXT Takeover: WarGames collectible poster

The VIP Packages are sure to go fast, so don’t wait. Get your exclusive package today!


- As seen on last night's RAW, Alicia Fox lost a singles match to Sasha Banks and then attacked The Boss during a backstage segment. Fox shoved a referee to the ground during the segment and as seen below, she has been fined for the move:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

