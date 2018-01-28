LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Alicia Fox Injury Update, Nigel McGuinness Note, WWE Royal Rumble Opening Video
By Marc Middleton
Jan 29, 2018 - 12:44:08 AM
- Below is the opening video package used for the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Philadelphia:



- As noted, Nigel McGuinness did not call Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" event as he was under the weather. F4Wonline.com notes that Nigel is currently recovering from the flu. Takeover was called by Mauro Ranallo and Percy Watson.

- As noted, Alicia Fox was pulled from the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match due to an injury. WWE reports that Fox is suffering from a broken tailbone. A new Mixed Match Challenge partner for Goldust should be revealed this week. Fox wrote the following on missing tonight's big match:

Sad but true.... still #royalrumble READY!!! However, I’m blessed to share the ring with the most #talented, #inspired, and #beautiful #women of the #WWE FOX APPROVED!!





Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

BIG UPDATE: Backstage News On Bobby Lashley Possibly Signing With WWE And Feuding With Brock Lesnar

  • The Dudley Boyz Announced for the WWE Hall of Fame

  • Big RAW Announce Team Change, Jonathan Coachman Signs New WWE Deal to Return

  • Update on Plans for Ronda Rousey's WrestleMania 34 Match

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - John Cena Scheduled, Fallout from the Royal Rumble, More

  • Adam Cole Talks Royal Rumble Appearance (Video), Mandy Rose on Making History, Bob Holly

  • Video: Ronda Rousey on WrestleMania 34, Her WWE Debut, Praise for Roddy Piper, More

  • WWE Status Update on Rey Mysterio, Charlotte on Asuka & Ronda Rousey, Andrade "Cien" Almas

  • Stephanie McMahon & Kurt Angle on The Rumble, The Hurricane Video, Road to WrestleMania 34

  • AJ Styles on Facing Shinsuke Nakamura, Post-Show Ronda Rousey Video, New Rumble Record?

  • Rey Mysterio on His WWE Return (Video), Sheamus on Winning the Titles, Ronda Rousey's Photoshoot



    		•