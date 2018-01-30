LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Alexa Bliss on Stephanie McMahon Trying to Stop Her, The Dudleyz Talk WWE HOF, Fans on Men's Chamber
By Marc Middleton
Jan 30, 2018 - 1:41:09 PM
- Below is new video of RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss talking to Mike Rome about the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match, where Bliss will defend against 5 other Superstars. Bliss says RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon can put any obstacle in her way to stop her from facing Asuka at WrestleMania 34 and she will fight any woman in the Chamber but she's still going to WrestleMania and will defeat Asuka to keep the title.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is the early favorite to win the men's Elimination Chamber out of the three Superstars who have qualified. As of this writing, 59% voted for Braun Strowman while 33% voted for John Cena and 8% voted for Elias.

- The Dudley Boyz, Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley, tweeted the following on going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year:







