LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Alexa Bliss on Joining Total Divas Cast, Chris Jericho - Story Time Note, RAW Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Sep 19, 2017 - 2:19:25 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in San Jose, the final show before No Mercy:



- As noted, it was announced today that the 7th season of Total Divas premieres on Wednesday, November 1st on the E! network. New cast member RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss tweeted the following on joining the show:




- Earlier we posted WWE Story Time video from last night's season two premiere with Chris Jericho discussing the origins of his name. Apparently this material was taken from a previous Jericho interview and he had no idea it would be used on Story Time as he tweeted the following:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Tag Team Match Announced for WWE Hell In a Cell, Updated Card

  • Spoiler on a Match Planned for Tonight's WWE SmackDown

  • Update on Low Attendance at RAW (Photos), Mae Young Classic Video Package, WWE Stock

  • Cause of Death for Bobby "The Brain" Heenan Revealed

  • How Was WWE RAW Viewership for the Final Episode Before No Mercy?

  • Alex Riley Responds to Roman Reigns Promo, SmackDown Hype for Tonight, WWE - Chile

  • Chris Jericho Cruise Updates, Baron Corbin on AJ Styles (Video), The Bar's 3D Move

  • Alexa Bliss on Joining Total Divas Cast, Chris Jericho - Story Time Note, RAW Top 10

  • WWE Stars Talk Like Pirates (Video), The Miz Set for NOLA Parade, WWE - NJ Devils

  • More on Tonight's WWE 205 Live, WWE Music Power 10 Clip, WWE Stars Visit Hospital



    		•