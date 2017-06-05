LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Alexa Bliss on Defeating Bayley, The Miz to Celebrate, Cesaro and Sheamus Video
By Marc Middleton
Jun 5, 2017 - 8:31:56 AM
- Below is video of new RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus talking to Mike Rome after their Steel Cage win over The Hardys at Extreme Rules. Cesaro mocks The Hardys and says them picking the stipulation backfired on them. Cesaro and Sheamus insist that they don't just set the bar, they are the bar. Apparently Cesaro was jacked up from too much coffee.



- New WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz appeared on RAW Talk with Maryse after Extreme Rules went off the air and promised a celebration like none other as his Intercontinental title Comeback Tour will begin on this week's RAW. As noted, Miz became a seven-time Intercontinental Champion with the win over Dean Ambrose in the Extreme Rules opener.

- RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss tweeted the following after defeating Bayley in the "Kendo Stick on a Pole" match at Extreme Rules, which ended fairly quickly:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Extreme Rules Fallout, Kurt Angle - Corey Graves, More

  • Brie Training for Return (Video), Charlotte and Renee Young Film, Cameron Talks WWE Future

  • Matt Hardy on Losing at Extreme Rules, Note on the Betting Odds, The Miz and Maryse Video

  • Samoa Joe Sends Message to Brock Lesnar, Talks Preparing for The Beast, More (Video)

  • Alexa Bliss on Defeating Bayley, The Miz to Celebrate, Cesaro and Sheamus Video

  • News on The Miz Winning the WWE IC Title, Rich Swann and Sasha Banks Video, MLB Stars Dress Up

  • Austin Aries on Another Loss to Neville, WWE Extreme Rules Attendance, Opener

  • WWE Universal Title Match Announced, First WWE Great Balls of Fire Promo

  • New RAW Tag Team Champions Crowned at WWE Extreme Rules (Photos, Videos)

  • New WWE Intercontinental Champion Crowned at Extreme Rules (Videos, Photos)




    		•