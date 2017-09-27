|
- Below is video from Sunday's RAW Talk with RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss talking about Asuka's debut at the October 22nd TLC pay-per-view. Bliss says Asuka is an amazing competitor and she is undefeated but Bliss doesn't believe in undefeated. She may be the Empress of Tomorrow but she's never faced The Goddess of WWE and if there's anyone to beat her streak, it's Bliss.
Alexa Bliss on Asuka's Streak (Video), Tonight's WWE NXT, Zack Ryder and The New Day
By Marc Middleton
Sep 27, 2017 - 10:45:20 AM
- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:
* Lars Sullivan vs. Oney Lorcan
* Heavy Machinery vs. Demitrius Bronson and a partner
* Liv Morgan vs. Vanessa Borne
* Kassius Ohno vs. Fabian Aichner
* Adam Cole vs. NXT Tag Team Champion Eric Young
- Zack Ryder and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day will be appearing at Funko HQ in Everett, WA on Tuesday, October 17th for a special appearance. Details are in this flyer from Ryder:
