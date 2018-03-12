LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Alexa Bliss on Asuka's Decision, John Cena & AJ Styles Post-Fastlane Moment, Randy Orton
By Marc Middleton
Mar 12, 2018 - 1:39:12 PM
- John Cena stayed in the ring to give props to WWE Champion AJ Styles after last night's Fastlane pay-per-view went off the air, as seen in the video below. Cena also stopped on the stage to applaud the WWE Champion. Styles retained his title in a Six-Pack Challenge over Cena, Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn, and will now go on to face Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34.



- Below is behind-the-scenes video from Randy Orton's first photo shoot as WWE United States Champion. Orton defeated Bobby Roode at Fastlane to begin his first-ever reign as US Champion. Orton also became the 10th WWE Grand Slam Champion under the current format.



- As noted, Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is now official for WrestleMania 34 after the RAW Superstar appeared at Fastlane and called out Flair following her title defense over Ruby Riott. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, who is expected to defend against Nia Jax at WrestleMania, tweeted the following on Asuka's decision:




