- As seen below, WWE Music has released the new "Strawberry Moon" theme song for Akira Tozawa:
WWE
Alexa Bliss and Her Parents Talk to WWE, Sean Waltman - Indies, Akira Tozawa, D-Von Dudley
By Marc Middleton
Feb 23, 2017 - 1:57:28 AM
- Sean "X-Pac" will no longer be accepting bookings for indie matches as of this coming April, according to PWInsider. The former DX member can booked via SHOWBIS@aol.com until then.
- Today's episode of "My Daughter Is a WWE Superstar" will feature SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and her parents:
- Add Shawn Stockman of Boyz ll Men to the list of celebrities backstage for this week's WWE RAW in Los Angeles. Here he is with WWE producer D-Von Dudley:
