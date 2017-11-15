LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Alexa Bliss Warns Charlotte Flair, WWE - Ticketmaster Sale, Survivor Series Hype
By Marc Middleton
Nov 15, 2017 - 4:50:21 PM
- Below is the final video package for Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, showing some of the events leading to Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown:



- Ticketmaster is currently running a 25% off sale for WWE events when using their "Me+3" option to purchase 4 tickets during checkout. The offer expires on December 3rd.

- RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss tweeted the following on her new opponent for Sunday's pay-per-view, new SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair:




