- This Fallout video from this week's WWE SmackDown features new SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss bragging on becoming a two-time champion:

- As seen on tonight's SmackDown, Tyler Breeze and Fandango lost a non-title match to SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha. Below is video of a pre-SmackDown segment that led to the match but did not make it to TV.

What did you think of tonight's #205live? — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2017

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- As seen below, 1,574 fans on Twitter gave tonight's WWE 205 Live episode a thumbs up with over 1600 votes:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here