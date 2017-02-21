LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Alexa Bliss Post-SmackDown Video, American Alpha - Breezango, Fans on WWE 205 Live
By Marc Middleton
Feb 21, 2017 - 11:43:03 PM
- This Fallout video from this week's WWE SmackDown features new SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss bragging on becoming a two-time champion:



- As seen on tonight's SmackDown, Tyler Breeze and Fandango lost a non-title match to SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha. Below is video of a pre-SmackDown segment that led to the match but did not make it to TV.



- As seen below, 1,574 fans on Twitter gave tonight's WWE 205 Live episode a thumbs up with over 1600 votes:




