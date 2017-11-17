





WWE Posted in:

Alexa Bliss Explains How She Tries To Get Better As An In-Ring Performer & What The Fans In India Can Expect From Her During The Tour

By

Nov 17, 2017 - 2:28:24 AM



By Andrew Thompson Nov 17, 2017 - 2:28:24 AM



Here are the highlights:



Bliss On What She Expects From The Tour:



"I have not been to India. I have seen pictures and stuff and I am really excited to discover it myself. I think it is just going to new place really and the excitement to see how fans react. You know each place we go, fans react differently."



Bliss's Advice For Mae Young Classic Competitor Kaveti Devi:



"That it is a process; everyone starts from the bottom and has to work their way up. It is not a sprint, it is marathon and that's what Sara Amato always says. It is very tough, tough schedule, tough life, it's a 'Groundhog Day' and you have to go through it. You have to realize why are you doing this and just learn the process, respect the process and love the process."



Improving As A Performer:



"I learn every day, absolutely. There is so much I need to learn a lot, but for now I am just trying to get by. On live events, it is always the place to try things, you know it's all trial and error. Wrestling is always about crowd interaction, how you feel, how to make the audience react and every day is a learning process, because something that works with one fan base may not work with the other one and so I try to use a lot of time in live event to try different things, see what works and what doesn't and it is always a learning process, you never know everything." The Times Of India have been speaking with WWE superstars, getting interviews ahead of the India super-show on December 9th. The current RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss was the latest to speak with the site. During the conversation, Bliss provided an inside look as to how she tries to better herself as an in-ring performer and what she plans to show the Indian WWE fan-base.Here are the highlights:Bliss On What She Expects From The Tour:"I have not been to India. I have seen pictures and stuff and I am really excited to discover it myself. I think it is just going to new place really and the excitement to see how fans react. You know each place we go, fans react differently."Bliss's Advice For Mae Young Classic Competitor Kaveti Devi:"That it is a process; everyone starts from the bottom and has to work their way up. It is not a sprint, it is marathon and that's what Sara Amato always says. It is very tough, tough schedule, tough life, it's a 'Groundhog Day' and you have to go through it. You have to realize why are you doing this and just learn the process, respect the process and love the process."Improving As A Performer:"I learn every day, absolutely. There is so much I need to learn a lot, but for now I am just trying to get by. On live events, it is always the place to try things, you know it's all trial and error. Wrestling is always about crowd interaction, how you feel, how to make the audience react and every day is a learning process, because something that works with one fan base may not work with the other one and so I try to use a lot of time in live event to try different things, see what works and what doesn't and it is always a learning process, you never know everything."