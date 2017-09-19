LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Alex Riley Responds to Roman Reigns Promo, SmackDown Hype for Tonight, WWE - Chile
By Marc Middleton
Sep 19, 2017 - 4:32:08 PM
- WWE posted this video with Cathy Kelley previewing tonight's SmackDown with a "Celebration of Women" with SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya, Baron Corbin vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day celebrating last week's win, Shane McMahon reactions to the Kevin Owens - Shane McMahon segment and more:



- Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka and Carmella has been announced for the October 22nd WWE live event from Santiago, Chile at the Movistar Arena. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal was previously announced.

- As seen on last night's WWE RAW, Roman Reigns cut another promo on No Mercy opponent John Cena and mentioned Cena's previous burial of Alex Riley, who was released in 2016. It was reported that Riley was close with Cena at one point but they had a falling out and that led to Riley's push being nixed. Riley took to Twitter and responded to the promo with this tweet:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Tag Team Match Announced for WWE Hell In a Cell, Updated Card

  • Spoiler on a Match Planned for Tonight's WWE SmackDown

  • Update on Low Attendance at RAW (Photos), Mae Young Classic Video Package, WWE Stock

  • Cause of Death for Bobby "The Brain" Heenan Revealed

  • How Was WWE RAW Viewership for the Final Episode Before No Mercy?

  • Alex Riley Responds to Roman Reigns Promo, SmackDown Hype for Tonight, WWE - Chile

  • Chris Jericho Cruise Updates, Baron Corbin on AJ Styles (Video), The Bar's 3D Move

  • Alexa Bliss on Joining Total Divas Cast, Chris Jericho - Story Time Note, RAW Top 10

  • WWE Stars Talk Like Pirates (Video), The Miz Set for NOLA Parade, WWE - NJ Devils

  • More on Tonight's WWE 205 Live, WWE Music Power 10 Clip, WWE Stars Visit Hospital



    		•