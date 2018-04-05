Posted in:
WWE
Aleister Black vs. Andrade Almas Preview, Match for Saturday's WWE NXT TV Tapings, More
By Marc Middleton
Apr 5, 2018 - 6:08:02 PM
- Below is a preview for Aleister Black vs. WWE NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas at Saturday's "Takeover: New Orleans" event:
VIDEO
- Kairi Sane vs. Lacey Evans has been announced for next Wednesday's NXT episode. This match and other TV matches will be taped before Takeover on Saturday.
- Tommaso Ciampa tweeted the following as he prepares to face Johnny Gargano in an Unsanctioned Match at Takeover on Saturday. As noted, Gargano will be banned from NXT if he loses the match.
- Ethan Carter III repeats "after victory" over and over in this new Twitter video. EC3 will compete in the six-man Ladder Match at Saturday's "Takeover: New Orleans" event to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion with Adam Cole, Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan, Ricochet and The Velveteen Dream.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More
Backstage Talk on Rusev Possibly Asking for His WWE Release
Titus Worldwide Films, WWE on Carmella Milestone, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano, Jeff Jarrett
Triple H Joins "#DadSquad" (Video), Ricochet Talks WWE NXT Takeover (Video), More
Aleister Black vs. Andrade Almas Preview, Match for Saturday's WWE NXT TV Tapings, More
WWE Nominated for Webby Awards, John Cena - Desus & Mero Extended Cut Video, More
Former WCW Announcer at RAW (Photos), WWE Stars Talk WrestleMania Dream Opponents, More
The Miz on The McMahons Believing In Him, His Match Being the WrestleMania Main Event, Social Media
AJ Styles Talks Recent Injury, In-Ring Chemistry with Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan
Ethan Carter III Talks Ladder Match (Video), Charlotte Flair's Birthday, More
Carmella on Making History, Sheamus Trains with Tony Nese, WWE - IG, SmackDown Social