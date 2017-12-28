LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Aleister Black Warns The Undisputed Era, Johnny Gargano - Andrade Almas Video, WWE NXT Tapings
By Marc Middleton
Dec 28, 2017 - 9:30:12 AM
- As noted, Johnny Gargano vs. WWE NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas is now official for "Takeover: Philly" during Royal Rumble weekend after Gargano won a Fatal 4 Way to become new #1 contender on this week's show. The other Superstars in the match were Aleister Black, Lars Sullivan and Killian Dain. Below is video of Gargano returning backstage after the match, only to be confronted by Almas and Zelina Vega while NXT General Manager William Regal congratulates him. Almas and Vega just mock & laugh at Gargano before walking off.



- WWE's updated line-up for the NXT TV tapings at the historic Center Stage Theater in Atlanta are Almas, Gargano, NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon, Kairi Sane, Aleister Black, The Undisputed Era, SAnitY and Roderick Strong. The brand will tape episodes of TV at the venue formerly used for WCW Saturday Night on Thursday, January 4th, Thursday, February 1st and Friday, February 2nd. Floor seats for all three tapings appear to be sold out but there are still $30 and $40 seats left. It looks like all seats for the Friday, February 2nd tapings are almost sold out. As noted, the first match confirmed for next Thursday's tapings is SAnitY's rematch from NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish. We should have a good idea of the "Takeover: Philly" card after next week's tapings as well. There's still no official word yet on when NXT will return to Full Sail University but we will keep you updated.

- Speaking of Black and this week's Fatal 4 Way, he took to Twitter to address the loss and how he was attacked by The Undisputed Era - Adam Cole and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish. Black, who remains undefeated in singles action, tweeted the following warning to The Undisputed Era:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE United States Title Tournament Brackets Revealed, Finals at the Royal Rumble (Video)

  • Paige Pulled from Current WWE Tour, Video from Injury on Wednesday

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Final Episode of 2017, Totals for the Year

  • New Episode of WWE Game Night (Video), Johnny Gargano Hypes Takeover Shot, Birthdays

  • Update on Paige Following Injury Scare at WWE Live Event

  • Aleister Black Warns The Undisputed Era, Johnny Gargano - Andrade Almas Video, WWE NXT Tapings

  • Notes on Kane's Bid for Mayor of Knox County, Latest Fashion Files Episode, Total Divas

  • WWE NXT Tag Team Title Match Set, Shayna Baszler Arrives (Video), The Street Profits

  • Official Announcement on the WWE NXT "Takeover: Philly" Main Event

  • Becky Lynch Returns to Action at WWE Live Event (Photos, Video)



    		•