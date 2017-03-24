LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Alberto El Patron Comments on Paige Hack, Cancels WrestleCon Appearance
By Marc Middleton
Mar 24, 2017 - 2:38:49 AM
Alberto El Patron issued a statement on Thursday to announce that he is pulling out of the WrestleCon appearances during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando to be with fiancee Paige after her private photos and videos were leaked last week.

The statement reads like this:

"Due to the invasion of our privacy, I need to be home with the person that needs me more at the moment and our family. Thanks for your support and I'll be seeing you next time."

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Mauro Ranallo Thanks Fans and Comments on His Status, More Notes on His Recent Absence

  • Shawn Michaels on WWE Offering Him a Match Against AJ Styles for WrestleMania

  • Alberto El Patron Comments on Paige Hack, Cancels WrestleCon Appearance

  • DDP Does Yoga Session on ESPN (Video), Emma - Summer Rae Video from ESports Event, WWE Stock

  • Former ECW Champion at the WWE PC This Week, Ruby Riot's WWE NXT Arrival, Brie Bella

  • Triple H Talks WWE NXT Takeover Matches, WrestleMania Weekend, Performance Center, More

  • WWE Star Has Tattoo Work Done, New "BellaGlam" Episode, Fans on The Miz and John Cena

  • More Notes on WWE Officials Reportedly Negotiating a Possible ROH Sale

  • Bayley on Going Into WrestleMania 33 as Champion, Using the Macho Man Elbow Drop, More

  • JTG Works Indie Event (Video), Note on Jerry Lawler's Restaurant, Mojo Rawley - Rob Gronkowski




    		•